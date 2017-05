The Titans have added two players to their roster following workouts. The team kicks off organized team activities on Tuesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans have added two more players to their roster following workouts – receiver Darius Jennings and fullback Joe Bacci.

Jennings (5-10, 169) has spent time with the Browns, Bears and Jets. He caught 14 passes for 117 yards in four games with Cleveland during the 2015 season. He played collegiately at Virginia.

Bacci (6-1, 245) played in 13 games for Central Michigan in 2016, and was undrafted.