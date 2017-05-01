Titans Reach Deal with Tight End Jonnu Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans have agreed to terms with tight end
Smith, the 100th overall pick of the draft, caught 178 passes for 2,001 yards and 18 touchdowns at Florida International, and tallied 42 catches for 506 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.
Smith holds the FIU record for career receptions (178) for a tight end, and he’s also No. 1 all-time in career receiving yards.
Smith took part in the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend, and joined the veterans in the offseason program on Monday.