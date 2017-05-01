Titans Reach Deal with Tight End Jonnu Smith

The Titans have agreed to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith, a third-round pick in the NFL Draft.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans have agreed to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith , a third-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The team has now reached deals with five of their nine picks. Last week, the team agreed to terms with their sixth-round pick, offensive lineman Corey Levin , and all three of their seventh round picks – linebacker Josh Carraway , tackle Brad Seaton and running back Khalfani Muhammad .

Smith, the 100th overall pick of the draft, caught 178 passes for 2,001 yards and 18 touchdowns at Florida International, and tallied 42 catches for 506 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

Smith holds the FIU record for career receptions (178) for a tight end, and he’s also No. 1 all-time in career receiving yards.

Smith took part in the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend, and joined the veterans in the offseason program on Monday.