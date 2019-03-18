Former Titans CB Alterraun Verner Announces NFL Retirement

NASHVILLE – Former Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner has announced his retirement from the NFL.
In an Instagram post on Monday night, Verner thanked the Titans.
“I am thankful for the Tennessee Titans Organization to bet on a 21 year old kid from UCLA with the 104th pick of the fourth round,” Verner wrote. “You guys gave me my first shot at my dream. Had four great years which included a pro bowl berth!”
Verner was a 2010 draft pick by the Titans. He played from 2010-2013 in Tennessee before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played three seasons (2014-16). Verner played with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.
Verner recorded 11 of his 15 career interceptions with the Titans, including five during his Pro Bowl season in 2013.
TitansOnline.com looks back at the career of former Titans CB Alterraun Verner, who played in Tennessee from 2010-13 and announced his NFL retirement this week. (AP Photos)