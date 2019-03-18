Monday, Mar 18, 2019 11:12 PM

Former Titans CB Alterraun Verner Announces NFL Retirement

/assets/images/imported/TEN/wyatt60x602016.jpg
Jim Wyatt

Senior Writer/Editor

AP

NASHVILLE – Former Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner has announced his retirement from the NFL.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Verner thanked the Titans.

“I am thankful for the Tennessee Titans Organization to bet on a 21 year old kid from UCLA with the 104th pick of the fourth round,” Verner wrote. “You guys gave me my first shot at my dream. Had four great years which included a pro bowl berth!”

Verner was a 2010 draft pick by the Titans. He played from 2010-2013 in Tennessee before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played three seasons (2014-16). Verner played with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

Verner recorded 11 of his 15 career interceptions with the Titans, including five during his Pro Bowl season in 2013.

View this post on Instagram

I want to officially announce my retirement from the NFL. I had a great eight year run. I would not trade my experiences for the world. God has been so good to me while in the NFL. Allowing myself to compete against the best of the best. I am truly thankful I was given the opportunity that so many others were not able to achieve. I am very thankful for my wife and family. Their support allowed myself to get through all the bad and good times that comes with being a player in the NFL. Their smiles and encouragement kept me from allowing the system to swallow me up earlier in my career. My wife, Sina’e, took on so many responsibilities to ensure our kids and family stayed on track. This meant being up all night or being a “single” mom at times so I can study and play. Want to also acknowledge my father and his countless sacrifices he made for me growing up. Financially, mentally and physically, he gave it all for me to get to where I am. I hope I made him proud. His sacrifices were not in vain and he will forever be missed! There are a lot of people that helped trained me. I am appreciative of all who reached out and connected with me in those times. Two people I would like to acknowledge are Coach “E” and Darrick Davis. These two men took a little 16 year old boy and molded me in to the athlete I became at the NFL level. They had faith in me from back then and never let up. I want to thank Priority Sports and Kenny Zuckerman for being my agency and agent respectively for my career! Loved being a part of the family and you guys made us feel like that! I am thankful for the Tennessee Titans Organization to bet on a 21 year old kid from UCLA with the 104th pick of the fourth round. You guys gave me my first shot at my dream. Had four great years which included a pro bowl berth! Then Tamp Bay Buccaneers believed in my abilities and allowed me to extend my career for another 3 seasons. Then lastly, Miami gave me one more shot and I enjoyed my experiences to be more of a mentor to the next wave of athletes. The rest of my letter will be in my story. Thanks and stay blessed

A post shared by Alterraun Verner (@atv1ucla) on

Photo Flashback: Former Titans CB Alterraun Verner

TitansOnline.com looks back at the career of former Titans CB Alterraun Verner, who played in Tennessee from 2010-13 and announced his NFL retirement this week. (AP Photos)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd (80) misses the catch as Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, blocks the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. Verner picked up an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
1 / 102

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd (80) misses the catch as Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, blocks the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. Verner picked up an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
FILE - In this Sept 29, 2013, file photo, Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Titans are tied for the most takeaways in the NFL. Well, actually Titans safety Michael Griffin says it's mostly cornerback Alterraun Verner, who leads the league with six takeaways all by himself. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
2 / 102

FILE - In this Sept 29, 2013, file photo, Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes (10) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Titans are tied for the most takeaways in the NFL. Well, actually Titans safety Michael Griffin says it's mostly cornerback Alterraun Verner, who leads the league with six takeaways all by himself. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner practices during an NFL minicamp workout on Thursday, June 24, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
3 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner practices during an NFL minicamp workout on Thursday, June 24, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner comes onto the field to run a play during NFL football training camp on Monday, Aug. 9, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. An improved secondary is a must for Tennessee, with a defense that ranked 31st with 258.7 yards passing allowed per game in 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
4 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner comes onto the field to run a play during NFL football training camp on Monday, Aug. 9, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. An improved secondary is a must for Tennessee, with a defense that ranked 31st with 258.7 yards passing allowed per game in 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner practices during an NFL minicamp workout on Thursday, June 24, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
5 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner practices during an NFL minicamp workout on Thursday, June 24, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner is shown during NFL football training camp on Monday, Aug. 9, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
6 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner is shown during NFL football training camp on Monday, Aug. 9, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner warms up prior to their NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
7 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner warms up prior to their NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner practices during an NFL minicamp workout on Thursday, June 24, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
8 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner practices during an NFL minicamp workout on Thursday, June 24, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) is hit by Stephen Tulloch (55) and Alterraun Verner, back, in the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
9 / 102

Carolina Panthers' David Gettis (12) is hit by Stephen Tulloch (55) and Alterraun Verner, back, in the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Wallace Wright (15) is hit by Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) in the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
10 / 102

Carolina Panthers' Wallace Wright (15) is hit by Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) in the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs a play during an NFL football minicamp workout on Thursday, June 24, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans are looking for a new starting cornerback and Verner is one of those in contention. ( AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
11 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs a play during an NFL football minicamp workout on Thursday, June 24, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans are looking for a new starting cornerback and Verner is one of those in contention. ( AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner intercepts Tony Romo in the game vs Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on October 10, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Titans won 34-27 (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
12 / 102

Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner intercepts Tony Romo in the game vs Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on October 10, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Titans won 34-27 (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) picks off a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in the third quarter during an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2010, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)
13 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) picks off a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in the third quarter during an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2010, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)

Stephen Morton
Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner intercepts Tony Romo in the game vs Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on October 10, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Titans won 34-27 (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
14 / 102

Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner intercepts Tony Romo in the game vs Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on October 10, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Titans won 34-27 (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner intercepts Tony Romo in the game vs Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on October 10, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Titans won 34-27 (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
15 / 102

Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner intercepts Tony Romo in the game vs Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on October 10, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Titans won 34-27 (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Denver Broncos running back Laurence Maroney (26) is stopped by Tennessee Titans defenders Alterraun Verner (20), Sen'Derrick Marks (94) and Jamie Winborn (52) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)
16 / 102

Denver Broncos running back Laurence Maroney (26) is stopped by Tennessee Titans defenders Alterraun Verner (20), Sen'Derrick Marks (94) and Jamie Winborn (52) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)

Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner intercepts Tony Romo in the game vs Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on October 10, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Titans won 34-27 (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
17 / 102

Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner intercepts Tony Romo in the game vs Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on October 10, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. The Titans won 34-27 (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (7) talks with Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) after an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 37-19. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)
18 / 102

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (7) talks with Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) after an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 37-19. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Mike Thomas (80), right, runs after a catch in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) during an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Oct. 18, 2010.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
19 / 102

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Mike Thomas (80), right, runs after a catch in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) during an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Oct. 18, 2010.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
20 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) runs in pursuit during an NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on October 31, 2010. The Chargers defeated the Titans 33-25. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
21 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) runs in pursuit during an NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on October 31, 2010. The Chargers defeated the Titans 33-25. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Washington Redskins running back Keiland Williams (35) is stopped by Tennessee Titans defenders Sen'Derrick Marks (94) and Alterraun Verner (20) in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
22 / 102

Washington Redskins running back Keiland Williams (35) is stopped by Tennessee Titans defenders Sen'Derrick Marks (94) and Alterraun Verner (20) in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) lines up in the secondary during an NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on October 31, 2010. The Chargers defeated the Titans 33-25. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
23 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) lines up in the secondary during an NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on October 31, 2010. The Chargers defeated the Titans 33-25. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20), center, holds up the football after recovering a fumble during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
24 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20), center, holds up the football after recovering a fumble during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tennessee Titans players Jay Moore (92) and Alterraun Verner (20) leave the field as Washington Redskins placekicker Graham Gano (4) celebrates with holder Hunter Smith (17) after Gano kicked a 48-yard field goal in overtime to give the Redskins a 19-16 win in an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)
25 / 102

Tennessee Titans players Jay Moore (92) and Alterraun Verner (20) leave the field as Washington Redskins placekicker Graham Gano (4) celebrates with holder Hunter Smith (17) after Gano kicked a 48-yard field goal in overtime to give the Redskins a 19-16 win in an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)

Frederick Breedon
San Diego Chargers running back Mike Tolbert, center, tries to leap past Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner, left, on a run during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
26 / 102

San Diego Chargers running back Mike Tolbert, center, tries to leap past Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner, left, on a run during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) is shown during NFL football training camp on Monday, Aug. 9, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
27 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) is shown during NFL football training camp on Monday, Aug. 9, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
28 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kregg Lumpkin (28) is tripped up by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20 in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 23-17.(AP Photo/Joe Howell)
29 / 102

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kregg Lumpkin (28) is tripped up by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20 in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 23-17.(AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell
Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner (20) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday, November 6, 2011. The Bengals won 24-17. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)
30 / 102

Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner (20) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday, November 6, 2011. The Bengals won 24-17. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner waits for play to resume in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 31-17. (AP Photo/John Russell)
31 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner waits for play to resume in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 31-17. (AP Photo/John Russell)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell (87) catches a five-yard touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)
32 / 102

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell (87) catches a five-yard touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) slaps hands with fans as the team comes out for a practice at LP Field during NFL football training camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
33 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) slaps hands with fans as the team comes out for a practice at LP Field during NFL football training camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell (87) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)
34 / 102

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andre Caldwell (87) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Frederick Breedon)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) talks with Tennessee Titans players Stephen Tulloch (55) and Alterraun Verner (20) after the Colts beat the Titans 30-28 in an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
35 / 102

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) talks with Tennessee Titans players Stephen Tulloch (55) and Alterraun Verner (20) after the Colts beat the Titans 30-28 in an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin, left, in the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)
36 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin, left, in the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) runs the ball back after intercepting a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lee Evans (83) in the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)
37 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) runs the ball back after intercepting a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lee Evans (83) in the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, not shown, in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. With McCourty is Alterraun Verner (20). The Titans won 26-13. (AP Photo/John Russell)
38 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, not shown, in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. With McCourty is Alterraun Verner (20). The Titans won 26-13. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) celebrates with linebacker Barrett Ruud (55) after Verner intercepted a pass thrown by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)
39 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) celebrates with linebacker Barrett Ruud (55) after Verner intercepted a pass thrown by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Tennessee Titans' Jeff Fisher, left, talks to Alterraun Verner in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
40 / 102

Tennessee Titans' Jeff Fisher, left, talks to Alterraun Verner in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dexter McCluster (22) is upended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won the game 34-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
41 / 102

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dexter McCluster (22) is upended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won the game 34-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass as teammate Gerald McRath, right, and St. Louis Rams' Steven Jackson, left, look on during the first quarter of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2011, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
42 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass as teammate Gerald McRath, right, and St. Louis Rams' Steven Jackson, left, look on during the first quarter of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2011, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Chambers (84) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
43 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Chambers (84) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel
Tennessee cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City wide receiver Chris Chambers (84) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
44 / 102

Tennessee cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City wide receiver Chris Chambers (84) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2010 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel
Buffalo Bills' C.J. Spiller (28) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Derek Gee)
45 / 102

Buffalo Bills' C.J. Spiller (28) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Derek Gee)

Derek Gee
Tennessee Titans' Marc Mariani (83) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers as teammate Alterraun Verner (20) looks on `during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
46 / 102

Tennessee Titans' Marc Mariani (83) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers as teammate Alterraun Verner (20) looks on `during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs back an interception in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)
47 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs back an interception in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston (12) scores his second touchdown of the game on a 28-yard pass play as he is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan (31) and cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints won 22-17. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
48 / 102

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston (12) scores his second touchdown of the game on a 28-yard pass play as he is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan (31) and cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints won 22-17. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner tosses souvenirs to the fans after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 27-10. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
49 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner tosses souvenirs to the fans after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 27-10. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne
Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner during an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 17, 2012 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
50 / 102

Tennessee Titans Alterraun Verner during an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 17, 2012 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai is tackled by Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
51 / 102

Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai is tackled by Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast aj@ajmast.com 317.727.9251
Buffalo Bills Stevie Johnson (13) makes a catch off the side of his helmet against Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) in the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. Tennessee defeated Buffalo, 35-34. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
52 / 102

Buffalo Bills Stevie Johnson (13) makes a catch off the side of his helmet against Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) in the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. Tennessee defeated Buffalo, 35-34. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) walks off the field with teammates in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
53 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) walks off the field with teammates in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Pat Sullivan
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Will Ta'ufo'ou (45) looks for room to get around Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
54 / 102

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Will Ta'ufo'ou (45) looks for room to get around Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tennessee Titans middle linebacker Colin McCarthy, right, hugs cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) after McCarthy intercepted a pass and ran it back 49-yards for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
55 / 102

Tennessee Titans middle linebacker Colin McCarthy, right, hugs cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) after McCarthy intercepted a pass and ran it back 49-yards for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson, right, reacts with cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) after the Titans stopped the Buffalo Bills on their final drive during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. Tennessee won 35-34. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
56 / 102

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson, right, reacts with cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) after the Titans stopped the Buffalo Bills on their final drive during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. Tennessee won 35-34. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner plays against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
57 / 102

Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner plays against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
58 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 30, 2012, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Pat Sullivan
Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) celebrates his interception with Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. The Titans won 35-34. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
59 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) celebrates his interception with Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. The Titans won 35-34. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd (80) misses the catch as Tennessee Titans strong safety Robert Johnson, left, and cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, block the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. Verner picked up an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
60 / 102

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd (80) misses the catch as Tennessee Titans strong safety Robert Johnson, left, and cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, block the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. Verner picked up an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner and San Diego Chargers wide receiver Robert Meachem battle for the football during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
61 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner and San Diego Chargers wide receiver Robert Meachem battle for the football during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

Lenny Ignelzi
Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner (20) waits his turn to run a play during NFL football practice on Tuesday, June 12, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
62 / 102

Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner (20) waits his turn to run a play during NFL football practice on Tuesday, June 12, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs with the ball after his interception as San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd looks on below during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
63 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs with the ball after his interception as San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd looks on below during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, grabs an interception as San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd, left, looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
64 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, grabs an interception as San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd, left, looks on during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd (80) misses the catch as Tennessee Titans strong safety Robert Johnson, left, and cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, block the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. Verner picked up an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
65 / 102

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd (80) misses the catch as Tennessee Titans strong safety Robert Johnson, left, and cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, block the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. Verner picked up an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, celebrates with teammate Darius Reynaud after his interception during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
66 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, celebrates with teammate Darius Reynaud after his interception during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd (80) misses the catch as Tennessee Titans strong safety Robert Johnson, left, and cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, block the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. Verner picked up an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
67 / 102

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd (80) misses the catch as Tennessee Titans strong safety Robert Johnson, left, and cornerback Alterraun Verner, right, block the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. Verner picked up an interception on the play. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) and teammates warm up before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
68 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) and teammates warm up before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Joe Howell
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner and San Diego Chargers wide receiver Robert Meachem battle for the football during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
69 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner and San Diego Chargers wide receiver Robert Meachem battle for the football during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

Lenny Ignelzi
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) runs off the field while playing against the Houston Texans in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
70 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) runs off the field while playing against the Houston Texans in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes the catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)
71 / 102

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes the catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Joe Webb, right, is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner after making a reception during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
72 / 102

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Joe Webb, right, is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner after making a reception during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs a play during NFL football training camp on Thursday, July 25, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
73 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs a play during NFL football training camp on Thursday, July 25, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner, front, intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
74 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner, front, intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Tennessee Titans players Alterraun Verner (20) and Zach Brown take the field before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
75 / 102

Tennessee Titans players Alterraun Verner (20) and Zach Brown take the field before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne
Tennessee Titans running back Darius Reynaud (25) celebrates with Jason McCourty (30), Alterraun Verner (20) and Collin Mooney (42) after scoring a touchdown on an 81-yard punt return against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
76 / 102

Tennessee Titans running back Darius Reynaud (25) celebrates with Jason McCourty (30), Alterraun Verner (20) and Collin Mooney (42) after scoring a touchdown on an 81-yard punt return against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs with the ball after his interception as San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd looks on below during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
77 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs with the ball after his interception as San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd looks on below during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) celebrates with teammates Coty Sensabaugh (24) and Zach Brown (55) after intercepting a pass by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. The Titans won 16-9. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
78 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) celebrates with teammates Coty Sensabaugh (24) and Zach Brown (55) after intercepting a pass by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. The Titans won 16-9. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) greets wide receiver Marc Mariani (83) during NFL football training camp on Thursday, July 25, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
79 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) greets wide receiver Marc Mariani (83) during NFL football training camp on Thursday, July 25, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) plays during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. The Titans won 16-9. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
80 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) plays during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. The Titans won 16-9. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar
Tennessee Titans cornerbacks Coty Sensabaugh (24) and Alterraun Verner (20) celebrate after Verner intercepts a Pittsburgh Steelers pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Pittsburgh. Tennessee won 16-9.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
81 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerbacks Coty Sensabaugh (24) and Alterraun Verner (20) celebrate after Verner intercepts a Pittsburgh Steelers pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Pittsburgh. Tennessee won 16-9.(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) celebrates with teammates Coty Sensabaugh (24) and Zach Brown (55) after intercepting a pass by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. The Titans won 16-9. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
82 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) celebrates with teammates Coty Sensabaugh (24) and Zach Brown (55) after intercepting a pass by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. The Titans won 16-9. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar
Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner walks on the field against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
83 / 102

Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner walks on the field against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
84 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Tennessee Titans defensive end Kamerion Wimbley and teammate Alterraun Verner celebrate after a fumble by St. Louis Rams quarterback Kellen Clemens during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
85 / 102

Tennessee Titans defensive end Kamerion Wimbley and teammate Alterraun Verner celebrate after a fumble by St. Louis Rams quarterback Kellen Clemens during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner (20) lines up on defense during the NFL week 1 football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Titans won the game 16-9. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
86 / 102

Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner (20) lines up on defense during the NFL week 1 football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Titans won the game 16-9. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)

Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner plays against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
87 / 102

Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner plays against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) is congratulated by Jason McCourty (30) and Jurrell Casey (99) after Verner recovering a fumble against the New York Jets in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
88 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) is congratulated by Jason McCourty (30) and Jurrell Casey (99) after Verner recovering a fumble against the New York Jets in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2013 file photo, Houston Texans' Lestar Jean (18) tries to make a catch as Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Houston.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sport a different look on offense next year with the addition of Pro Bowl cornerback Alterraun Verner and pass rusher Michael Johnson, part of the team's first-day free agency catch. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider, File)
89 / 102

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2013 file photo, Houston Texans' Lestar Jean (18) tries to make a catch as Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Houston.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sport a different look on offense next year with the addition of Pro Bowl cornerback Alterraun Verner and pass rusher Michael Johnson, part of the team's first-day free agency catch. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider, File)

Michael Griffin (33), de los Titans de Tenesí, felicita a Geno Smith, de los Jets de Nueva York, tras el partido del domingo 29 de septiembre de 2013. El viernes 4 de octubre, Griffin fue multado por un golpe que propinó en ese encuentro (AP Foto/Mark Zaleski)
90 / 102

Michael Griffin (33), de los Titans de Tenesí, felicita a Geno Smith, de los Jets de Nueva York, tras el partido del domingo 29 de septiembre de 2013. El viernes 4 de octubre, Griffin fue multado por un golpe que propinó en ese encuentro (AP Foto/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20), followed by teammate Bernard Pollard (31), returns an interception for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
91 / 102

Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20), followed by teammate Bernard Pollard (31), returns an interception for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs a play during NFL football training camp on Saturday, July 27, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
92 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner runs a play during NFL football training camp on Saturday, July 27, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Houston Texans' Lestar Jean (18) tries to make a catch as Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
93 / 102

Houston Texans' Lestar Jean (18) tries to make a catch as Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

Patric Schneider
Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner (20) looks on during the NFL week 1 football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Titans won the game 16-9. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
94 / 102

Tennessee Titans defensive back Alterraun Verner (20) looks on during the NFL week 1 football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Titans won the game 16-9. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)

Houston Texans' Lestar Jean (18) tries to make a catch as Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
95 / 102

Houston Texans' Lestar Jean (18) tries to make a catch as Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner (20) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

Patric Schneider
Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner, center, celebrates with teammates after he returned an interception for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
96 / 102

Tennessee Titans' Alterraun Verner, center, celebrates with teammates after he returned an interception for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) plays during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. The Titans won 16-9. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
97 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) plays during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. The Titans won 16-9. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20), left, celebrates an interception with defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (99) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
98 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner (20), left, celebrates an interception with defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (99) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner is introduced before an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
99 / 102

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alterraun Verner is introduced before an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is congratulated by Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, right, and cornerback Alterraun Verner after an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. The Colts won 30-27. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
100 / 102

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is congratulated by Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, right, and cornerback Alterraun Verner after an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. The Colts won 30-27. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) and cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) stand on the field before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
101 / 102

Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) and cornerback Alterraun Verner (20) stand on the field before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans players, including Alterraun Verner (20), Jurrell Casey (99) and Michael Griffin (33) are introduced before an NFL football game between the Titans and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
102 / 102

Tennessee Titans players, including Alterraun Verner (20), Jurrell Casey (99) and Michael Griffin (33) are introduced before an NFL football game between the Titans and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Brian Orakpo: Titans Got a Great Player, and Leader, in Cameron Wake
news

Brian Orakpo: Titans Got a Great Player, and Leader, in Cameron Wake

Former Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo believes former Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake will be a great fit in Tennessee.
Tuesday Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions from Titans Fans
news

Tuesday Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions from Titans Fans

TitansOnline.com Senior Writer and Editor Jim Wyatt tackles your questions in this Tuesday edition of "Ask Jim."
Titans GM Jon Robinson Discusses Free Agency Additions, QB Situation, and What's Next
news

Titans GM Jon Robinson Discusses Free Agency Additions, QB Situation, and What's Next

Titans general manager Jon Robinson met with reporters after a flurry of activity during the first week of free agency.
NFL Releases More Info on NFL Draft Weekend
news

NFL Releases More Info on NFL Draft Weekend

Grammy-winner Tim McGraw will headline the concert series at the Draft Main Stage in downtown Nashville.
Titans Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Fans After a Busy Week in Free Agency
news

Titans Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Fans After a Busy Week in Free Agency

Titans Online Senior Writer and Editor Jim Wyatt tackles questions from Titans fans in the weekend edition  of "Ask Jim."
Titans GM Jon Robinson: QB Marcus Mariota is the Starter, and Ryan Tannehill is His Back-Up
news

Titans GM Jon Robinson: QB Marcus Mariota is the Starter, and Ryan Tannehill is His Back-Up

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson made it clear Marcus Mariota is the team’s starter, and Ryan Tannehill was signed to be his back-up in 2019.
DE Cameron Wake Calls Titans “A Match Made in Heaven”
news

DE Cameron Wake Calls Titans “A Match Made in Heaven”

Five-time Pro Bowler Cameron Wake said on Friday he's ready to make an impact for the Titans.
Titans Trade for Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill; Blaine Gabbert Informed of Release  
news

Titans Trade for Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill; Blaine Gabbert Informed of Release  

The Titans have agreed to a trade with the Miami Dolphins that will send quarterback Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee.
Watch 2018 Highlights from QB Ryan Tannehill
news

Watch 2018 Highlights from QB Ryan Tannehill

Watch some of new Titans QB Ryan Tannehill's top plays from the 2018 season.
Titans Reach Deal with Veteran Defensive End Cameron Wake
news

Titans Reach Deal with Veteran Defensive End Cameron Wake

The Titans on Friday officially agreed to terms with Cameron  Wake, a pass-rushing defensive end who has 98 career sacks, all with the Miami Dolphins.
Titans Plan to Release Guard Josh Kline
news

Titans Plan to Release Guard Josh Kline

The Titans have informed guard Josh Kline that he will be released by the team later today.

Advertising