Former Titans CB Alterraun Verner Announces NFL Retirement

I want to officially announce my retirement from the NFL. I had a great eight year run. I would not trade my experiences for the world. God has been so good to me while in the NFL. Allowing myself to compete against the best of the best. I am truly thankful I was given the opportunity that so many others were not able to achieve. I am very thankful for my wife and family. Their support allowed myself to get through all the bad and good times that comes with being a player in the NFL. Their smiles and encouragement kept me from allowing the system to swallow me up earlier in my career. My wife, Sina’e, took on so many responsibilities to ensure our kids and family stayed on track. This meant being up all night or being a “single” mom at times so I can study and play. Want to also acknowledge my father and his countless sacrifices he made for me growing up. Financially, mentally and physically, he gave it all for me to get to where I am. I hope I made him proud. His sacrifices were not in vain and he will forever be missed! There are a lot of people that helped trained me. I am appreciative of all who reached out and connected with me in those times. Two people I would like to acknowledge are Coach “E” and Darrick Davis. These two men took a little 16 year old boy and molded me in to the athlete I became at the NFL level. They had faith in me from back then and never let up. I want to thank Priority Sports and Kenny Zuckerman for being my agency and agent respectively for my career! Loved being a part of the family and you guys made us feel like that! I am thankful for the Tennessee Titans Organization to bet on a 21 year old kid from UCLA with the 104th pick of the fourth round. You guys gave me my first shot at my dream. Had four great years which included a pro bowl berth! Then Tamp Bay Buccaneers believed in my abilities and allowed me to extend my career for another 3 seasons. Then lastly, Miami gave me one more shot and I enjoyed my experiences to be more of a mentor to the next wave of athletes. The rest of my letter will be in my story. Thanks and stay blessed